Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala wins Haripad, UDF leads in over 100 seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress senior leader Ramesh Chennithala won the Haripad Assembly seat by a margin of 23,377 votes.

Five hours into counting, the UDF continues to hold a commanding lead in 100 seats across Kerala, showing no signs of the tide turning in favour of the ruling alliance.

In one of the most closely watched battles of the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan endured a nervy count before finally securing a lead over Youth Congress leader Abdul Rasheed VP.

After trailing by 700 votes, the two-time Chief Minister clawed back to establish a lead of 2,892 votes by the ninth round, a result that took four hours and seven gruelling rounds to turn around.

Thirteen of his cabinet ministers, however, continue to trail in their respective constituencies.