Strict guidelines issued for counting day in Kollam district

KOLLAM: The district administration has issued strict guidelines for vote counting day. Counting will begin at 8 am at St Aloysius HSS and Krist Raj Higher Secondary School, covering all 11 constituencies. A three-tier security system has been put in place, with Kerala Police and central forces deployed.

Mobile phones are prohibited inside counting centres except for election observers and returning officers. Others must deposit devices at designated cloakrooms arranged near both centres.

Celebrations must remain restrained as per police instructions. A ban has been imposed on the sale, storage, and use of firecrackers, with strict action against violators. Additional surveillance using CCTV cameras and drones are deployed.