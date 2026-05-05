PInarayi Vijayan arrives in Thiruvananthapuram; will shift to party flat from Cliff House on May 6

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the LDF’s electoral defeat, Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in the state capital on Tuesday after resigning as Chief Minister the previous day.

Vijayan, currently serving as the caretaker CM, traveled from Kannur and was received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by CPM leaders V. Sivankutty, A.A. Raheem, and V. Joy.

From the airport, Pinarayi left for the Cliff House in a car that was sent from the AKG Centre. Though he was eligible for using official vehicle of the CM and police escort, Pinarayi chose to travel in the party vehicle without any security entourage.

Though the media sought his response on the election outcome, CM ignored the question and flashed a smile and left the airport.

Pinarayi is scheduled to vacate the Cliff House on Wednesday and move to a party flat were he used to stay while functioning as the party state secretary.