No minority consolidation against Left in Kerala polls, says LDF convener Ramakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of CPM setting in motion an exhaustive course correction exercise in the wake of the electoral defeat, the Left front too decided to follow suit.
At the LDF meeting on Thursday, Pinarayi Vijayan assured the front partners that the coalition would bounce back after correcting lapses. Briefing the media, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan said as per the front’s assessment there was no minority consolidation against the Left.
The meeting came to the conclusion that detailed examination is required - by each constituent party - to find out reasons for the defeat. Party-level verifications would be completed by mid-June, following which the LDF will complete its comprehensive assessment.
Speaking at the meeting, Pinarayi expressed confidence that it’s not impossible to bounce back, if the Left puts up a united fight. This can be proved in the coming Lok Sabha polls after three years, he pointed out.
“Pinarayi told the allies that he has no qualms in facing individual criticism and personal attacks. He said he would handle them. Neither the Left nor the CPM is caught in a scenario where a comeback has become impossible. If we stand united, we can bounce back with a substantial presence in the next LS polls,” said a Left leader.
The Left constituents decided to individually carry out the assessment, said Ramakrishan while briefing the media. The masses and party cadres can express their opinions openly as part of this process, said the leader.
“Each party will assess the situation at the ground level; after the micro-level analysis the front will come up with its final assessment on reasons for defeat, based on which necessary corrections can be made,” he said.
The LDF alleged that there were attempts by the UDF and the BJP to create communal polarisation. Such attempts would be opposed by the Left, said the LDF convener. He said the Congress and UDF were responsible for the BJP getting three seats in the House.
Responding to queries, Ramakrishnan said the front hasn’t made any assessment to the effect that minority consolidation against the Left led to the poll outcome.