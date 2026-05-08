'People's mandate': IUML throws weight behind VD Satheesan as CM race intensifies in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: With the battle for the chief minister post intensifying within the Congress-led UDF, the IUML has decisively thrown its weight behind V D Satheesan, signalling that the party is unwilling to compromise on what it sees as the “people’s mandate” behind the alliance’s sweeping electoral victory.

At a high-level meeting held with AICC observers in Thiruvananthapuram, senior IUML leaders reportedly made it clear that the UDF’s landslide win was shaped largely by Satheesan’s aggressive leadership, anti-government campaign and sustained political mobilisation across Kerala. The League leadership conveyed that the public had voted for the political direction crafted under Satheesan and that any attempt to sideline him at the final stage would amount to disregarding the popular mood within the alliance.

Senior IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty, E T Muhammed Basheer, P M A Salam and Harris Beeran attended the meeting with the AICC observers amid mounting speculation over intense factional lobbying within the Congress camp.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty confirmed that the party had formally communicated its position regarding the chief ministerial selection to the Congress high command. However, he avoided publicly naming the candidate supported by the League, even as party insiders left little doubt that Satheesan remained the preferred choice.

Behind the carefully measured public statements, however, the political message from the League was unmistakably strong. The IUML is positioning itself as the defender of the UDF’s electoral verdict and is resisting what it sees as backroom power negotiations within the Congress.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told TNIE that the party’s position had remained consistent from the beginning and would not be altered under pressure from any quarter.