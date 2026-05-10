Flex board war over Kerala CM post poses challenge for local bodies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flex war among supporters of senior Congress leaders projecting chief ministerial candidates has turned into a major challenge for local bodies across the state, which had only recently completed a massive clean-up drive under the green protocol after the assembly elections.

The uncertainty over who will head the new government has left LSGIs in a dilemma over taking action against the growing number of flex boards put up by supporters of senior Congress leaders.

“During the election period, there was a clear regulatory mechanism and the Election Commission had the authority to enforce strict controls. Now the election code of conduct is over, action depends largely on the support and political will of the government.

The authorities of local bodies are scared to remove the flex boards owing to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the CM candidate. Also, they are afraid of how the party workers will react if the boards are removed by them,” said a senior LSGD official.

The official said that the LSGIs are ultimately responsible for managing the large quantity of flex generated during this period. “Often no one claims ownership of the flex boards, making enforcement difficult. Local bodies can remove them, but unless there is a strong policy decision and political backing, the problem continues,” he added.