Kerala CM selection: Rahul Gandhi unhappy with actions questioning high command's authority

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the meeting with the three chief minister contenders, the Congress high command made it clear that the party will not tolerate any outside interference. Notably, the criticism was primarily against V D Satheesan.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made it clear that “the Congress party will take its own decisions, and no one else needs to interfere in the matter.”

He is learnt to have described the incidents that unfolded in Kerala as actions that questioned the decision-making authority of the party’s national leadership.

Party sources said both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge expressed strong displeasure over what they termed as unruly acts by Congress workers against the party leadership. Though both leaders criticised the three aspirants for failing to rein in their supporters, the entire thrust of the criticism was apparently directed at Satheesan, albeit without naming him, as the AICC general secretary in charge of the state had submitted a report on the developments.