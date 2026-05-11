From kingmaker to bystander: IUML’s post-poll isolation in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Until a few days back, the IUML towered over the UDF like a Colossus. Riding on the League’s strength, the front swept back to power with a resounding victory in the assembly elections. However, within a week of the results, the party found itself pushed to the margins in the UDF, as the Congress secured the numbers enough to form the government, sans the League, with the support of the smaller allies.

The post-election power equations have exposed widening fault lines within the UDF, leaving the IUML politically isolated at the very moment it was expected to wield decisive influence.

The backlash was triggered by the League’s aggressive intervention in the chief ministerial race. By openly backing V D Satheesan for the top post, the IUML sought to shape the Congress leadership narrative from outside the party. Campaigns, public meetings and protest marches across the Malabar region projected Satheesan as the “natural choice” for chief minister soon after K C Venugopal’s name surfaced in internal discussions.

However, instead of strengthening its bargaining power, the League’s intervention provoked resentment among Congress factions backing Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

From senior Congress leaders to campus units of the party’s student arm, KSU, criticism mounted against what many described as the League’s interference in the Congress’s internal affairs. The strain within the front spilled into the open after KSU activists sharply criticised the MSF for staging protest marches against KPCC president Sunny Joseph in Delhi while simultaneously organising a celebratory reception for Satheesan.