High command aware of who did what, Rahul tells CM contenders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Congress high command prepares to announce Kerala’s next chief minister, more details have emerged from Saturday’s deliberations in New Delhi involving senior leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the three contenders: V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal.

Rahul is learnt to have cautioned the trio against staking any claim to the election victory, making it clear that the high command was fully aware of the role played by each of them in the campaign.

“No one should stake any claim. The high command is well aware of who did what,” Rahul reportedly told the leaders during the discussions. He also warned them of strict disciplinary action if the ongoing street protests, flex-board war and social media campaigns were not brought to an immediate halt.

Rahul also reportedly told the leaders that he had received thousands of emails regarding the leadership issue and that the party leadership was aware of the sources of the communication. In what is being viewed as an apparent dig at Satheesan, Rahul allegedly referred to the intervention of certain religious organisations in the Congress decision-making process.

Sources said the leadership was aware of the large-scale canvassing by the Jamaat-e-Islami in favour of Satheesan. According to them, the high command made it clear that it did not require outside influence in deciding party affairs.