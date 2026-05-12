Kerala court remands organ-donation racket kingpin; police widen probe

KOCHI: Alleged organ-racket kingpin Najeeb was remanded by the Kolenchery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Monday, as detailed questioning by the special investigation team (SIT) of Ernakulam Rural police revealed what sleuths suspect to be a large network facilitating illegal organ donations through forged documents and deals worth several lakhs.

Police said Najeeb, who was arrested from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, is an accused in nearly 12 criminal cases, including the 2017 Mangalapuram goonda gang murder case. Sources said he allegedly arranged illegal organ donations for amounts ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

“Najeeb and his associates acted as middlemen. The network allegedly charged between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh from recipients for arranging donors and completing procedures linked to transplantation,” sources said.

Investigators suspect donors were allegedly promised around Rs 10 lakh, while the remaining amount was allegedly shared within the network for arranging medical tests, forged documents and other procedures. Sources said the racket allegedly earned around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh during the process of identifying and medically screening suitable donors before transplantation procedures were carried out.