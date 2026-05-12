Keralam chief minister: LDF slams UDF over CM delay, says mandate being ‘disrespected’

Claiming that government employees were being transferred on the basis of lists prepared by organisational functionaries, he said such actions, even before a government was officially constituted, were not in keeping with democratic norms.

He also accused the UDF of initiating “anti-people measures” and referred to reports of a hike in rice prices through Supplyco depots.

Ramakrishnan said the previous LDF government had not increased the prices of 13 essential commodities and that a later revision had been implemented only after a cabinet decision.

“Now reports say that the price of rice distributed through Supplyco depots has been increased by Rs 2. Such a move is highly condemnable,” he said.

At the same time, he said the LDF would extend full support to the new government on developmental and welfare initiatives and cooperate on all justified issues.

Ramakrishnan also questioned the urgency in deciding the Leader of Opposition when the chief minister was yet to be finalised.

“First, a government has to be formed. What is the problem if the Leader of Opposition is decided after the chief minister?” he asked.

He said governance was not merely about selecting a chief minister, but also about appointing ministers and ensuring the smooth functioning of various departments.

“The delay is a wrong practice and deserves criticism,” he added.

Referring to the LDF’s own plans to appoint the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ramakrishnan said there would be no delay or controversy in the matter.

He said the CPI(M) Politburo had entrusted the party’s state unit with taking a final decision.

“There is no dispute regarding the selection of the Opposition leader. There is no possibility of it being prolonged or turning into a contentious issue. The CPI(M) will take a decision at the earliest,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Ramakrishnan said criticism would have been justified had the chief minister been decided while the Opposition leader’s post remained unresolved.

“The LDF has no difficulty in deciding the Opposition leader,” he said.

On reports that the CPI, the second-largest constituent in the LDF, had staked claim to the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, Ramakrishnan said there was precedent for the CPI(M) holding both positions in the past.

He cited the example of late CPI(M) leaders V S Achuthanandan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who had served as Leader of Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition respectively in the Assembly.

Referring to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reportedly writing an open letter on the issue, Ramakrishnan said such matters should be discussed internally within the front.

“These are matters that should be discussed within the front, and I do not think raising them publicly is the right approach,” he said.

He also clarified that the LDF was yet to take a final decision on both the Leader of Opposition and Deputy Leader of Opposition posts in the new Assembly.

In the April 9 Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF returned to power with a decisive mandate, defeating the ruling LDF after two consecutive terms in office.

The LDF, led by the CPI(M), emerged as the principal opposition alliance in Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)