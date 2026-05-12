MLAs-elect in Kerala face Congress cadre fury over backing KC Venugopal for CM post

KOCHI: Signs of unrest are beginning to emerge within the Congress as supporters of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan openly confront MLAs-elect perceived to be backing AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal for the chief minister’s post.
With the high command yet to take a final call, protests, public confrontations and threatening posters have started surfacing across multiple constituencies against leaders seen as part of the ‘KC camp’.
In Nadapuram, MLA-designate K M Abhijith faced angry reactions from Congress workers and local people while attending a private function in his constituency. Videos on social media showed workers questioning why leaders were backing Venugopal instead of Satheesan, who is widely credited with engineering the UDF’s landslide victory.
Abhijith later clarified that there was no organised protest against him and that he was merely explaining to people that viral social media visuals showing MLAs pledging support to Venugopal were AI-generated.
A similar scene unfolded in Kunnathunad, where MLA-elect V P Sajeendran was surrounded by Congress workers at a public function. They reportedly urged him to support Satheesan and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the move to project Venugopal as the CM.
The sharpest backlash, however, was reported from Ranni in Pathanamthitta, where MLA-elect Pazhakulam Madhu faced mounting pressure after openly backing Venugopal. Party sources said Madhu was forced to scale down reception programmes amid fears of protests and poor participation. A scheduled press meet at the Pathanamthitta Press Club was also cancelled.
Local Congress meetings held to discuss reception events reportedly witnessed heated arguments, with resentment further fuelled by the earlier controversy over Madhu’s candidature after local aspirants were sidelined.
Meanwhile, posters targeting Nilambur MLA A P Anil Kumar, another leader seen as supporting Venugopal, appeared across Wandoor constituency. Put up in the names of groups such as “Pachappada” and “Janashabdam”, the posters warned that Anil would face political consequences for backing Venugopal and alleged attempts to antagonise the IUML through comments supporting Mathew Kuzhalnadan.
In contrast, Kayamkulam MLA-designate M Liju struck a conciliatory note and urged party workers to exercise restraint. Though considered close to Venugopal, Liju said the Congress was bigger than individual leaders.
“The Congress will survive and flourish even if all three contenders leave the party,” he said, citing leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia who exited the organisation, but the party stayed relevant. Venugopal is learnt to enjoy the backing of around 47 MLAs, even as the battle for the top post intensifies in Delhi.
(With inputs from bureaux)