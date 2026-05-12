MLAs-elect in Kerala face Congress cadre fury over backing KC Venugopal for CM post

KOCHI: Signs of unrest are beginning to emerge within the Congress as supporters of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan openly confront MLAs-elect perceived to be backing AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal for the chief minister’s post.

With the high command yet to take a final call, protests, public confrontations and threatening posters have started surfacing across multiple constituencies against leaders seen as part of the ‘KC camp’.

In Nadapuram, MLA-designate K M Abhijith faced angry reactions from Congress workers and local people while attending a private function in his constituency. Videos on social media showed workers questioning why leaders were backing Venugopal instead of Satheesan, who is widely credited with engineering the UDF’s landslide victory.

Abhijith later clarified that there was no organised protest against him and that he was merely explaining to people that viral social media visuals showing MLAs pledging support to Venugopal were AI-generated.

A similar scene unfolded in Kunnathunad, where MLA-elect V P Sajeendran was surrounded by Congress workers at a public function. They reportedly urged him to support Satheesan and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the move to project Venugopal as the CM.

The sharpest backlash, however, was reported from Ranni in Pathanamthitta, where MLA-elect Pazhakulam Madhu faced mounting pressure after openly backing Venugopal. Party sources said Madhu was forced to scale down reception programmes amid fears of protests and poor participation. A scheduled press meet at the Pathanamthitta Press Club was also cancelled.