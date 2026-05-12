PM Modi's plea to skip overseas travel jolts Kerala's thriving outbound tourism sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians to avoid overseas leisure trips and destination weddings to help conserve foreign exchange has triggered concern among Kerala’s fast growing outbound tourism industry. Tour operators are warning that such statements could dampen the sector, which has seen explosive growth since the pandemic.

According to industry estimates, there are thousands of agencies organising group tours, family vacations, destination weddings and vacations in destinations across Asia, Europe and West Asia to meet the growing demand and preferences of Malayali travellers.

The operators fear that the PM’s remarks would adversely impact the travel and hospitality sector, which is still recovering from back-to-back setbacks caused by the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties.

“Tourism did not receive any meaningful support from the Centre even during the pandemic. For us, the current situation feels like a second pandemic,” said Sheik Ismail, president of the Tourism Professionals Club (TPC).

He said that overseas vacations were earlier largely confined to affluent families.