Tiny-bottle heroin fuels new drug network inside migrant workers' camps in Ernakulam

KOCHI: At the end of long workdays in labour camps scattered across Ernakulam’s industrial belt, tiny plastic bottles no bigger than eye droppers are quietly changing hands among groups of workers.

Priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 each, the vials carry heroin measured not for bulk transport, but for repeat consumption — part of what enforcement agencies believe is a calculated attempt to build a new drug market within migrant-worker communities.

Officials say the bigger concern is the methods being employed to popularise the drug within densely populated worker settlements in areas such as Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Mulavoor and Aluva. Sources said traffickers are increasingly relying on “micro-distribution” tactics — free trial doses, peer-level circulation, tiny retail packaging and commission-based supply chains — to gradually normalise heroin use among workers, particularly existing ganja users.

“This is no longer just about transporting drugs into Kerala,” a senior excise official told TNIE. “The focus now appears to be on creating a stable consumer base inside labour camps through low-cost and low-profile distribution.”

Excise officials said over 200g of heroin was seized in Ernakulam district last month alone, with a majority of the recoveries involving migrant workers carrying small bottles intended for local-level circulation.

Officers say the seizures indicate the emergence of a retail-style network operating very differently from traditional narcotics trafficking patterns.

Ground-level accounts gathered from workers suggest traffickers are deliberately projecting heroin as a stronger but “manageable” alternative to ganja.