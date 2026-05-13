IUML to announce stand only after Congress finalises Kerala chief minister candidate

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the Congress-led UDF, on Wednesday said it would announce its position only after the Congress high command takes a final decision on Kerala’s next chief minister, amid indications that the announcement could come anytime soon.

The IUML held a crucial leadership meeting at the residence of its supremo, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, at Panakkad in Malappuram district.

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said the party leadership had authorised Thangal to take further decisions on the matter.

“We are waiting for a decision from the Congress high command in Delhi in this regard,” Kunhalikutty told reporters after the meeting.

“The meeting discussed all related matters and authorised Thangal to take further decisions. We will take a call after the high command announces the chief minister,” he said.