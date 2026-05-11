IUML expresses displeasure over prolonged delay in choosing next Kerala CM, warns of political 'repercussions'

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, on Monday reiterated its displeasure over the delay in deciding the next chief minister, warning that the uncertainty could cause political repercussions.

The Congress-led front, which swept the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala, winning 102 seats, is yet to decide the CM, even as public protests have erupted projecting support for the contenders, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.

Stating that the prolonged suspense has already caused dissatisfaction among party workers and the public, IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed said, "The decision has already been delayed. If it is prolonged further, there will be repercussions. We hope the AICC leadership realises this."

He said people across the state were questioning the delay and claimed that even women voters from the district were calling party leaders to ask why they had been made to vote for the UDF.