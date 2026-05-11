IUML expresses displeasure over prolonged delay in choosing next Kerala CM, warns of political 'repercussions'

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, on Monday reiterated its displeasure over the delay in deciding the next chief minister, warning that the uncertainty could cause political repercussions.
The Congress-led front, which swept the recently concluded Assembly elections in Kerala, winning 102 seats, is yet to decide the CM, even as public protests have erupted projecting support for the contenders, including Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.
Stating that the prolonged suspense has already caused dissatisfaction among party workers and the public, IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed said, "The decision has already been delayed. If it is prolonged further, there will be repercussions. We hope the AICC leadership realises this."
He said people across the state were questioning the delay and claimed that even women voters from the district were calling party leaders to ask why they had been made to vote for the UDF.
"There is dissatisfaction everywhere. People are raising only this issue wherever we go, including at marriage functions and funerals," he said.
Hameed said Kerala was politically different from north Indian states and that such prolonged indecision would not be accepted by politically aware voters in the state.
He also said the UDF, despite securing a massive mandate, had been unable to properly celebrate its victory due to the uncertainty over the CM's post.
"In many places, victory celebrations are not taking place. There are situations where elected MLAs are being advised not to attend public events because of the growing dissatisfaction," he said.
The IUML leader further said the League had conveyed its views on the chief ministerial candidate to the Congress leadership and expressed confidence that the Congress would take the ally's opinion seriously.
Uncertainty continues within the Congress over the selection of Kerala's next CM, even two days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi held discussions in New Delhi with the three contenders for the post.
(With inputs from PTI)