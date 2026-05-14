“Proceed carefully”: Antony’s advise to Keralam CM-designate Satheesan after grand welcome

"UDF and the Congress party have selected Satheesan to make Kerala a leading South Indian state in terms of development and investment," Antony said.

Antony said Satheesan had been chosen by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, and added that he fully supported their decision.

"I extend my full support to Satheesan. Let the next five years be a golden period for Kerala," he said.

Recalling his own tenure, Antony said he had become Chief Minister in 2001 after receiving a similar mandate in the Assembly elections and advised Satheesan not to rush into announcing projects.

"At that time, I also received a grand welcome. But after a few months, that mood changed, and the media turned against me due to some strong decisions taken to resolve certain issues," he said.

He said Kerala had then been under severe financial strain.

"It was a time when Indian Airlines even denied tickets for the CM to travel to Delhi. After that, some strong decisions were taken. Those who raised slogans in my support later turned against me. I hope such a situation does not arise for Satheesan," Antony said.

He cautioned that Satheesan too may face difficult situations from the very beginning of his tenure and urged people to give the new Chief Minister time to address existing issues instead of criticising him immediately.

"My warm wishes to Satheesan and the UDF team," he said.

Praising Satheesan's communication skills, Antony said, "In the age of television channels, social media, and artificial intelligence, Satheesan has strong communication skills. We hope he will do well."

Antony's views were considered significant by the AICC during the leadership consultations involving Satheesan, K C Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan has consistently sought the guidance of senior Congress leaders throughout his political career and has enjoyed the support of leaders such as Antony and V M Sudheeran.

Later, Satheesan visited Sudheeran's residence and held an hour-long meeting with him. He was accompanied by MLAs V T Balram and M S Mohammad Shiyas.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM-designate said that when Sudheeran was KPCC president, he had served as the organisation's vice-president.

"I consider the opportunity to work with him one of the most fortunate experiences in my political life. I see him as a guru, someone who has the freedom to criticise and correct me. He does so whenever I make a mistake," Satheesan said.

He said he had come to seek Sudheeran's blessings and that he deeply respected the senior leader.

Sudheeran, meanwhile, thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for selecting Satheesan as the Congress Legislature Party leader and Kerala Chief Minister.

He said the party high command's decision reflected public sentiment, while also taking into account the views of MLAs.

"It is a matter of natural justice that Satheesan was chosen for the post. He led the party and the front as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman," Sudheeran said.

He also recalled Satheesan's declaration during the election campaign that the UDF would win more than 100 seats and that he would go into political exile if the target was not achieved.

"That increased the confidence of UDF workers. As a Congress worker and as a brother, it was a proud moment for me," he said.

Sudheeran also praised Satheesan's uncompromising stand against communal forces.

"I am not taking anyone's name, but there are communal leaders who try to influence leaders to get things done. Without falling under such pressure, he upheld the values of the Indian National Congress," he said.

He added that not only Congress workers but also supporters of allied parties had high expectations from Satheesan.

"We all know that Kerala is under severe financial stress. Development has slowed, environmental issues have been neglected, and people's basic rights have been affected. We hope the government under him will address all these issues," he said.

Sudheeran also cautioned Satheesan against opportunists who emerge when leaders come to power.

"Handle them cautiously," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)