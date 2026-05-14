VD Satheesan to be Kerala’s next Chief Minister; celebrations erupt across the state

Ending days of suspense and intense internal negotiations, the Congress on Tuesday officially named senior leader VD Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

The announcement was made by AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi in the capital, along with AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, among others.

“The Congress Legislature Party had met in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7, 2026, and had unanimously resolved to authorise the Congress President to appoint the new leader of the CLP in the state of Kerala.

Accordingly, the Congress President held extensive discussions with the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the AICC observers who met the newly elected MLAs on May 7, 2026, and many other leaders from the state, including MPs and former KPCC presidents.

Based on all these discussions, it has been decided that VD Satheesan be appointed as the leader of the CLP,” said Das Munshi.

The decision came after a nine-day deadlock involving a fierce three-way contest among senior leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

After the party High Command named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister, celebrations broke out across Kerala.

Satheesan was at the Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram, the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition, when AICC leaders formally announced the decision in New Delhi.

Minutes after the announcement, supporters erupted in celebration, bursting crackers and distributing sweets in several parts of the state.

Paravur in Ernakulam district, the Assembly constituency represented by Satheesan since 2001, witnessed particularly grand celebrations, with party workers and residents taking to the streets to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said he accepts the party decision to select V D Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala and congratulated him.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph also said that the Congress workers in Kerala welcome and accept the party high command decision.