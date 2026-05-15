Kerala CM selection: When Congress split, 'firm' IUML drew the line for VD Satheesan

MALAPPURAM: The rise of V D Satheesan to Kerala’s 13th CM was shaped not only by discussions in Delhi, but also by the clear support he received from IUML at a time when Congress was divided over leadership.

With the Congress largely seen split between VDS, KC and RC camps, IUML emerged as the only major ally to openly back Satheesan from the outset. While lobbying continued within the Congress for AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, the League maintained its support for Satheesan and consistently conveyed its position to the Congress leadership.

A key moment came when Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal publicly said Kerala’s next CM should be the leader who carried public support. The statement shifted discussions beyond internal factional equations within the Congress.

The League’s position drew criticism from sections within the Congress. Leaders with the KC camp, including Mathew Kuzhalnadan and M M Hassan, accused it of interfering in Congress affairs, while some community leaders criticised the party for taking such a direct stand in the Congress leadership issue. However, IUML stayed firm.

On Thursday, Thangal welcomed the decision, saying the leadership had chosen “the leader people wished for.” He said Satheesan would lead Kerala towards a stronger future. “The high command announced the person the public wanted to lead...I hope the new chief minister will walk with people and make Kerala’s revival possible,” Thangal said.