Pinarayi Vijayan to lead the Opposition in Kerala assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a role reversal, outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will now take on the UDF as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly.

Hours after the Congress declared VD Satheesan as its chief minister pick, the CPM state committee finalised Pinarayi to take up the mantle of the Opposition. No other name came up for the position. The state committee meet presided over by K Radhakrishnan, in the presence of general secretary M A Baby and politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, unanimously elected Pinarayi.

The PB meeting on Monday had entrusted the party’s Kerala unit to take a call on the new LoP. It was evident that the responsibility would fall on the two-term CM as the entire state secretariat had backed him for the position.

“He is the senior-most leader in the party and in the front. Had the LDF won the polls, he would have taken up the mantle. So how can he stay away just because the LDF lost?” asked a senior leader. “Moreover, like the PB pointed out the other day, the party and the front have collective responsibility. The onus cannot be put on a single leader,” he said.

There were speculation that in view of the humiliating defeat in the assembly polls, the veteran leader may choose to keep away.

Demand to call party plenum

It was speculated that senior leader K N Balagopal could be considered for the post.

However, at the CPM secretariat meet, a majority of the leaders were of the view that Pinarayi would be the ideal candidate to lead the front, especially in the new scenario where the BJP has three MLAs in the House. “He’s the senior most and most experienced leader of the party.