RailOne glitches to be addressed soon, says CRIS MD Satya Kumar

KOLLAM: Following a report published in TNIE, highlighting persistent glitches and inaccuracies in the RailOne application, the managing director of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), G V L Satya Kumar, assured that the issues raised would be examined and addressed.

TNIE had reported on May 14 that passengers were facing multiple issues with the Ministry of Railways’ all-in-one RailOne app, including inaccurate train timings, GPS-related ticket booking problems and technical glitches during Tatkal bookings.

After the publication of the report, the CRIS MD contacted TNIE and specifically enquired about the timing inaccuracies shown in the application.

Responding to complaints regarding train timings displayed on the app, Satya Kumar said the timings reflected in RailOne are based on the departure status from the previous station.

“RailOne app shows the timings according to how the train leaves the last stop and accordingly it is reflected in the app,” he said.

On the issue of passengers being unable to book tickets within railway premises due to GPS restrictions, he said the feature was designed according to existing railway rules.

“RailOne and the previous UTS apps are designed in a way that they work with GPS according to the rule. We can’t currently change anything in that,” he said.

The TNIE report had also pointed out technical glitches affecting Tatkal bookings on the application. Acknowledging the issue, the CRIS MD said the problem had persisted for a few days and has now been rectified. “The Tatkal booking issue persisted for a few days, which is now resolved,” he said.

He further assured that the other issues highlighted in the TNIE report would also be looked into.