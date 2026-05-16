Chennithala set to join Kerala cabinet with Home, Vigilance depts; Muraleedharan, Sunny among Cong picks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is upset after being sidelined in the chief ministerial race, is set to join the V D Satheesan cabinet with Home and Vigilance portfolios.
In a bid to placate the leader, who stayed away from party meetings as a mark of protest, the high command directed the CM-designate to induct him into the cabinet with the high-profile portfolios. Sources said the high command move was aimed at striking a balance between party factions. The crucial intervention came amid reports that Chennithala might refuse to join the cabinet.
Though there was a consensus that Chennithala should be given the two crucial portfolios, some leaders close to Satheesan were reportedly against it. However, the high command made it clear to Satheesan that Chennithala was fully eligible for the role, considering his seniority. Also, the high command reminded the CM-designate that Chennithala was one of the contenders for the top post, said sources. There are indications that Chennithala may take up the offer.
Earlier in the day, after Satheesan paid a visit to Chennithala’s residence, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi also met him and held an hour-long discussion to convince him to join the team.
Meanwhile, the Congress and the UDF have initiated informal discussions on cabinet formation. The Satheesan cabinet to be sworn-in on Monday would be a mix of seniors and fresh faces, while maintaining community equations and regional balances. The Congress will have 11 ministers, including the CM, in the 21-member cabinet. The K C Venugopal camp is keen to ensure sufficient representation in the team. Besides Chennithala, a slew of senior leaders, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph,K Muraleedharan,Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, KPCC working presidents A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunadh, in addition to M Liju, are expected to make it to cabinet.
Kollam leader Bindu Krishna or Satheesan loyalist Shanimol Usman could be the woman face of the cabinet.
KC loyalist T Siddique or Anwar Sadath from the Chennithala camp could also be considered. To ensure community equations, either Mathew Kuzhalnadan or Roji M John is likely to get a berth. Similarly, either N Sakthan or M Vincent could be the pick from the capital district. If Thiruvanchoor is dropped from the list, Chandy Oommen could be considered.
Speaker election likely to be held on May 22
Among other potential candidates, K Jayanth or V T Balram could be considered. There are indications that the Speaker candidate too would be finalised on Saturday. There are chances that the Satheesan camp may claim the deputy speaker post.
Meanwhile, the IUML has decided to ask for five berths, as in the last UDF cabinet. In addition to IUML parliamentary party leader P K Kunhalikutty, P K Basheer and N Samsudheen are sure to make it to the cabinet.
There will be three ministers from Malappuram district, with K M Shaji expected to be included.
However, if he is kept away, Najeeb Kanthapuram could come into the picture. In the case of a fifth minister, either Parakkal Abdulla or A K M Ashraff could be the party’s pick.
As per the preliminary understanding, minor parties could get one cabinet berth each. “With seven MLAs, Kerala Congress has sought two slots. However, the UDF would try to accommodate them by offering a minister and a chief whip with cabinet rank,” said sources. Senior leader Mons Joseph, Thodupuzha MLA Apu John Joseph and former chief whip Thomas Unniyadan are the frontrunners.
Shibu Baby John from RSP, C P John from CMP, Anoop Jacob from Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Mani C Kappan, ann independent, are set to make it to the panel.
The legislative assembly is expected to be convened on May 21 for the elected members to take oath as MLAs. The Speaker election is expected to be held on May 22.
The UDF meet on Friday decided to go by the Congress high command direction that the full cabinet be sworn-in on Monday.
The Congress leadership comprising Satheesan, Sunny Joseph and UDF convener Adoor Prakash will hold bilateral talks with allies, followed by the UDF leadership meet on Saturday.