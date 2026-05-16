Lab test confirms leopard tooth worn by rapper Vedan as genuine, prosecution likely

A tooth in a pendant worn by rapper Vedan belongs to a leopard, forest officials confirmed on Saturday quoting a laboratory test.

The rapper, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in April 2025 for alleged possession of a leopard tooth.

The Kodanad Forest Range office registered the case following a tip-off by police, who had raided an apartment where Vedan and eight others were allegedly found in possession of cannabis.

Forest officials said the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Perumbavoor, which is handling the case, had sent the tooth to a central laboratory in Kolkata for verification of its authenticity.

According to officials, the laboratory has now confirmed that the tooth is a genuine leopard tooth.

They said the full test report is currently with the court and that an application will be filed to obtain a copy.

During the bail hearing last year, Vedan had stated that he was not aware that the pendant contained a leopard tooth and claimed it had been gifted to him by a fan.

He was granted bail at the time as the authenticity of the tooth could not be confirmed.

With the test report now establishing that it is a genuine leopard tooth, the Forest Department is likely to file a prosecution report in court soon.

(With inputs from PTI)