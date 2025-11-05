Woman filmmaker criticises jury over 'best lyricist' award to Rapper Vedan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted filmmaker and screenwriter Deedi Damodaran on Wednesday criticised the Kerala State Film Awards jury for honouring rapper Hirandas Murali, who has been accused in a rape case.
Murali, popularly known as Vedan, was named Best Lyricist in the recently announced 2024 Kerala State Film Awards for his song in the blockbuster film Manjummel Boys.
The award winners were selected by a jury chaired by actor Prakash Raj.
In a Facebook post, Damodaran acknowledged that the line “viyarppu thunnititta kuppayam” (“the shirt stitched with sweat”) from Vedan’s song was “magnificent”.
However, she said the award was “stained by the blood flowing from the wounds of the complainants” and called it an injustice, adding that “no song of praise can erase or conceal that sin.”
Damodaran further said the jury’s decision amounted to a breach of trust, especially in light of the government’s recent policy declaration at the state film conclave that “those who exploit women will not be protected.”
“Even if this decision cannot be reversed through legal means, the film jury owes an apology to the women of Kerala for engraving such a verdict into the history of cinema,” she added.