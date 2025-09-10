Rapper Vedan arrested in sexual assault case, to be released on bail

KOCHI: Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan (30), was formally arrested by Thrikkakara police on Wednesday morning in connection with a case alleging sexual assault of a young doctor under the pretext of marriage. The arrest followed an extended round of questioning on Wednesday after a marathon interrogation the previous day.
“We recorded his arrest after a thorough interrogation using a special questionnaire. We have also obtained digital evidence supporting the allegations,” said a source with Kochi city police. However, since Vedan has already secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, he will be released shortly after completing medical examination and other legal formalities, the source said.
According to court directions, Vedan appeared before the investigation team at 9 am. The questioning, which resumed from the previous day, led to his arrest being formally recorded around 12:15 p.m., said a personnel member attached to Thrikkakara police station.
The case originates from a complaint filed by a woman doctor, who alleged that Vedan pretended to befriend her, later entered into a relationship, and sexually assaulted her five times over two years under the false promise of marriage. She also alleged that he collected money from her on the pretext of releasing a song. Additionally, the Ernakulam Central police registered another case against Vedan following a sexual harassment complaint by a music researcher, for which his bail plea is still pending before the court.