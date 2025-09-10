Rapper Vedan arrested in sexual assault case, to be released on bail

According to court directions, Vedan appeared before the investigation team at 9 am. The questioning, which resumed from the previous day, led to his arrest being formally recorded around 12:15 p.m., said a personnel member attached to Thrikkakara police station.

The case originates from a complaint filed by a woman doctor, who alleged that Vedan pretended to befriend her, later entered into a relationship, and sexually assaulted her five times over two years under the false promise of marriage. She also alleged that he collected money from her on the pretext of releasing a song. Additionally, the Ernakulam Central police registered another case against Vedan following a sexual harassment complaint by a music researcher, for which his bail plea is still pending before the court.