Rapper Vedan interrogated in rape case, to be questioned again

KOCHI: Rapper Hirandas Murali aka Vedan on Tuesday appeared before the Thrikkakara police for interrogation in connection with the alleged rape case against him.

His appearance was in compliance with the Kerala High Court’s anticipatory bail order, which directed him to cooperate with the investigation and present himself before the probe team between 10am and 5pm on the specified dates.

After several hours of questioning, he was directed to appear before the probe team again on Wednesday, said a source with Kochi City police. Vedan, accompanied by his lawyer, reached the station around 9.30am, and the interrogation continued until 4pm, said Kiran P, the investigation officer and SHO of the Thrikkakara police station.

“He (Vedan) was interrogated using a special questionnaire and he fully cooperated.

He has been asked to return for further questioning on Wednesday under the supervision of the Thrikkakara ACP,” said Kiran.