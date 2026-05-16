Malappuram student's WhatsApp audio bulletin crosses 1,000 episodes, reaches global Malayali audience

MALAPPURAM: At a time when news is increasingly consumed in quick scrolls and notifications, an 18-year-old from Malappuram has quietly built a loyal audience through a simple daily voice bulletin on WhatsApp.

Arunima, a native of Kalpakanchery, has now completed 1,000 episodes of ‘Varthamana Kadalas’, a five-minute audio roundup of major headlines curated from Malayalam and English newspapers designed for people who do not have the time and access to read newspapers.

Recorded entirely on her mobile phone, the bulletin is circulated through several WhatsApp groups, including Tirur Live and Rajana Sahrudaya Vedhi reaching thousands of group members.

Arunima began the initiative while studying in Class XI, inspired by her father Radhakrishnan, a cultural activist. “I was already in the habit of reading newspapers every day. My father suggested that I record the news and share it through WhatsApp groups so people with busy schedules could listen to the headlines,” she said.

She now selects news from 14 newspapers, both English and Malayalam and compiles them into a short bulletin that listeners tune in while travelling to work or college.