Shawls, slogans: CM-designate VD Satheesan gets electrifying reception in home district Ernakulam

KOCHI: Electrifying slogans, a massive crowd and unmatched energy.

Kochi airport resembled a political rally venue on Friday as thousands of Congress leaders and workers gathered on the premises to welcome V D Satheesan.

It was Satheesan’s first visit to Ernakulam after being named the next chief minister of Kerala. And the excitement was palpable.

“We are very happy for him. I know him personally. He is someone who treats everyone equally. After Oommen Chandy, we have a popular CM,” said Lilly Gregory, a Congress worker from Kalady.

In fact, hours before his flight from Thiruvananthapuram touched down around 7.10 pm, party workers and leaders poured in at Kochi airport and waited with Tricolour shawls, flowers and garlands.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs-elect Mohammed Shiyas, Manoj Moothedan, Anwar Sadath, Roji M John as well as Kochi Mayor V K Minimol were among the leaders who reached the airport to receive Satheesan.

As he emerged, thousands of Congress and IUML workers shouted slogans – ‘VDSe nethave, Paravurinte nayakane, Kerala naadin CMe, angayekk 1000 abhivadyangal.’

A few days ago, Satheesan’s supporters had gathered at the airport late at night to receive him upon his return from Delhi after discussions with the Congress high command.

However, Friday’s reception was strikingly different – it felt warmer, louder and more energetic all at once. They were not welcoming just their leader but also the man who will lead Kerala for the next five years.