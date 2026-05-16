Shawls, slogans: CM-designate VD Satheesan gets electrifying reception in home district Ernakulam

KOCHI: Electrifying slogans, a massive crowd and unmatched energy.
Kochi airport resembled a political rally venue on Friday as thousands of Congress leaders and workers gathered on the premises to welcome V D Satheesan.
It was Satheesan’s first visit to Ernakulam after being named the next chief minister of Kerala. And the excitement was palpable.
“We are very happy for him. I know him personally. He is someone who treats everyone equally. After Oommen Chandy, we have a popular CM,” said Lilly Gregory, a Congress worker from Kalady.
In fact, hours before his flight from Thiruvananthapuram touched down around 7.10 pm, party workers and leaders poured in at Kochi airport and waited with Tricolour shawls, flowers and garlands.
Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, MLAs-elect Mohammed Shiyas, Manoj Moothedan, Anwar Sadath, Roji M John as well as Kochi Mayor V K Minimol were among the leaders who reached the airport to receive Satheesan.
As he emerged, thousands of Congress and IUML workers shouted slogans – ‘VDSe nethave, Paravurinte nayakane, Kerala naadin CMe, angayekk 1000 abhivadyangal.’
A few days ago, Satheesan’s supporters had gathered at the airport late at night to receive him upon his return from Delhi after discussions with the Congress high command.
However, Friday’s reception was strikingly different – it felt warmer, louder and more energetic all at once. They were not welcoming just their leader but also the man who will lead Kerala for the next five years.
For C M Justin, a Nettoor native, the moment was priceless. “I have seen Satheesan’s growth ever since he was part of the KSU. I was his senior in the party. He worked hard and stayed positive to reach here and achieve this,” said the 73-year-old. Justin, who stays in Thoppumpady, had come to the airport with three other friends.
When time came to leave, Satheesan’s car had no space to move. The workers surrounded it and chanted slogans. The security personnel and police officers had a tough time controlling the crowd and escorting him out of the airport. The supporters then followed on bikes and in cars. Satheesan also visited Congress leader Vayalar Ravi upon arrival.
“We never had any doubts about the CM post. He (Satheesan) enjoys strong public support. He has ideas and is innovative. He is an able leader with the ability to bring better projects that can change the state,” Lilly said.
When the Paravoor MLA had left his residence in Desom near Aluva the day before, his supporters had expressed their desire for him to return as the CM. On Friday, that wish was fulfilled.