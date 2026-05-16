Southern CMs Vijay, Revanth, Sidda likely to join Satheesan’s swearing-in in show of opposition unity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are also expected to attend the event, lending support to the new United Democratic Front government in Keralam. Both Karnataka and Telangana are currently governed by the Congress, and their participation is likely to reinforce the party’s attempts to project a united southern political front. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also expected to be present at the ceremony, adding to the national political visibility of the event.

Political observers believe the swearing-in ceremony could become more than a routine constitutional event, as it is likely to serve as a platform for opposition leaders from the South to signal greater cooperation on national and regional issues. The participation of chief ministers from neighbouring states also underlines Keralam’s continuing importance in the broader opposition landscape ahead of future political alignments at the national level.

Preparations for the ceremony are underway in Thiruvananthapuram, where thousands of party workers, supporters and leaders from across the country are expected to gather for the formal inauguration of the new government. Security arrangements have been intensified in the state capital in anticipation of the arrival of senior political leaders and large public participation.

Satheesan, who led the UDF to a decisive electoral victory in Kerala, is expected to take oath along with members of his cabinet at the ceremony. The event is likely to mark the beginning of a politically significant phase for the Congress-led alliance in Kerala, while also highlighting the party’s broader attempts to consolidate its presence across southern India through coordination with regional allies and friendly state governments.