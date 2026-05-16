'Upset' Chennithala to join Kerala cabinet with Home, Vigilance; Muraleedharan, Sunny among Cong picks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is upset after being sidelined in the chief ministerial race, is set to join the V D Satheesan cabinet with Home and Vigilance portfolios.

In a bid to placate the leader, who stayed away from party meetings as a mark of protest, the high command directed the CM-designate to induct him into the cabinet with the high-profile portfolios. Sources said the high command move was aimed at striking a balance between party factions. The crucial intervention came amid reports that Chennithala might refuse to join the cabinet.

Though there was a consensus that Chennithala should be given the two crucial portfolios, some leaders close to Satheesan were reportedly against it. However, the high command made it clear to Satheesan that Chennithala was fully eligible for the role, considering his seniority. Also, the high command reminded the CM-designate that Chennithala was one of the contenders for the top post, said sources. There are indications that Chennithala may take up the offer.

Earlier in the day, after Satheesan paid a visit to Chennithala’s residence, AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi also met him and held an hour-long discussion to convince him to join the team.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the UDF have initiated informal discussions on cabinet formation. The Satheesan cabinet to be sworn-in on Monday would be a mix of seniors and fresh faces, while maintaining community equations and regional balances. The Congress will have 11 ministers, including the CM, in the 21-member cabinet. The K C Venugopal camp is keen to ensure sufficient representation in the team. Besides Chennithala, a slew of senior leaders, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph,K Muraleedharan,Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, KPCC working presidents A P Anil Kumar and P C Vishnunadh, in addition to M Liju, are expected to make it to cabinet.