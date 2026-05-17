Congress wants 13 cabinet berths; IUML asked to settle for four

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flexing its muscles to balance group equations within the party while maintaining community preferences too, the Congress has come up with a proposal cutting to size minor allies in the UDF. Staking its biggest claim ever, the Congress wants to keep 13 berths, including the chief minister, in the 21-member Cabinet.
CM-designate V D Satheesan will formally submit the final list of ministers to be sworn in to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.
During bilateral discussions between the Congress and UDF allies on Saturday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was asked to settle for four ministerial berths along with the post of deputy speaker or chief whip. It has also been decided to divide one cabinet berth between two parties — Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Kerala Democratic Party led by Mani C Kappan – who will have to share the post for two-and-a-half years each.
Sources said Satheesan is likely to retain the important finance portfolio, considering the evolving financial challenges the state faces. As reported by TNIE, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is likely to get home and vigilance portfolios.
During the marathon discussions held at the KPCC headquarters, it has been more or less decided to give the revenue portfolio to party state president Sunny Joseph in a bid to appease the Syro-Malabar Church. Though Kerala Congress laid claim to the portfolio, the Congress turned down the demand.
Other probable ministers from Congress and likely portfolios are: A P Anil Kumar (health), M Liju (excise and cooperation), P C Vishnunadh (tourism and culture), I C Balakrishnan (SC/ST development), K Muraleedharan (electricity), Bindu Krishna, Chandy Oommen, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who is also being considered for the speaker’s post, though he has reportedly declined the offer.
The Congress is facing fresh challenges in cabinet formation following the factional divisions triggered by the CM race. The party is yet to find space to accommodate T J Vinod or M Vincent, representing the Latin Catholic community, as well as Anvar Sadath or Shanimol Usman.
‘Kerala Congress’s demand for two cabinet berths turned down’
The discussion to finalise Congress ministers will continue on Sunday.
Meanwhile, sources said the Congress leadership has turned down Kerala Congress’ demand for two cabinet berths.
“We were offered a ministerial berth and the chief whip post,” said a Kerala Congress leader. The party has not accepted the offer.
The Congress has also rejected its demand for the revenue portfolio and instead offered agriculture and animal husbandry or water resources, said sources. Though the CMP may get a five-year term, its demand for ports and cooperation portfolios was turned down.
The biggest setback was for the IUML, which has been asked to settle for four portfolios. However, the Congress assured IUML that it would be allowed to retain key portfolios it had in the last UDF government, including industries, information technology, mining and geology, education, local self-government, social justice and public works.
Discussions between the League and Congress will continue on Sunday regarding the former’s demand for a fifth minister. Meanwhile, equations within the League have also undergone changes.
The party leadership is reportedly considering P K Kunhalikutty, K M Shaji, N Samsudheen and Parakkal Abdulla for ministerial berths.
“Though Malappuram district is usually represented by three ministers, the new situation has forced the party to limit the number to two. Kunhalikutty is likely to be given the key Industries and IT portfolios,” said sources.
Samsudheen is being considered for the education portfolio, while K M Shaji is being considered as PWD minister. Parakkal Abdulla is likely to be given LSGD portfolio. If IUML decides to accept the offer of the deputy speaker or chief whip, either A K M Ashraf or V E Abdul Gafoor may be considered, with the latter said to have an edge.