Congress wants 13 cabinet berths; IUML asked to settle for four

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flexing its muscles to balance group equations within the party while maintaining community preferences too, the Congress has come up with a proposal cutting to size minor allies in the UDF. Staking its biggest claim ever, the Congress wants to keep 13 berths, including the chief minister, in the 21-member Cabinet.

CM-designate V D Satheesan will formally submit the final list of ministers to be sworn in to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.

During bilateral discussions between the Congress and UDF allies on Saturday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was asked to settle for four ministerial berths along with the post of deputy speaker or chief whip. It has also been decided to divide one cabinet berth between two parties — Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Kerala Democratic Party led by Mani C Kappan – who will have to share the post for two-and-a-half years each.

Sources said Satheesan is likely to retain the important finance portfolio, considering the evolving financial challenges the state faces. As reported by TNIE, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is likely to get home and vigilance portfolios.

During the marathon discussions held at the KPCC headquarters, it has been more or less decided to give the revenue portfolio to party state president Sunny Joseph in a bid to appease the Syro-Malabar Church. Though Kerala Congress laid claim to the portfolio, the Congress turned down the demand.

Other probable ministers from Congress and likely portfolios are: A P Anil Kumar (health), M Liju (excise and cooperation), P C Vishnunadh (tourism and culture), I C Balakrishnan (SC/ST development), K Muraleedharan (electricity), Bindu Krishna, Chandy Oommen, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who is also being considered for the speaker’s post, though he has reportedly declined the offer.

The Congress is facing fresh challenges in cabinet formation following the factional divisions triggered by the CM race. The party is yet to find space to accommodate T J Vinod or M Vincent, representing the Latin Catholic community, as well as Anvar Sadath or Shanimol Usman.