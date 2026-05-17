Consultations on in Muslim League to finalise ministerial list

MALAPPURAM: As intense negotiations over cabinet formation continue in Thiruvananthapuram, the Indian Union Muslim League seeks to secure five berths in the UDF government led by Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan. Amid marathon discussions with UDF leadership, the IUML wishes to retain all five ministerial positions along with the key portfolios it held in the 2011 UDF government.
Senior party leaders, including state president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, are continuing internal consultations to finalise the ministerial list.
The party has reportedly decided to limit representation from Malappuram district to two MLAs. With Kunhalikutty’s inclusion certain, discussions are now centred on choosing between Vengara MLA K M Shaji and Eranad MLA P K Basheer. Close associates of Shaji asserted that his position in the final list was secure.
However, leaders close to Basheer maintained that discussions were still ongoing and expressed hope that Thangal would ultimately back his candidature.
Meanwhile, Mannarkkad MLA N Samsudheen and Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla have secured their spots representing Palakkad and Kozhikode districts respectively. Although Abdulla’s name initially faced resistance within the party, the leadership is understood to have favoured maintaining regional balance by ensuring representation from Kozhikode, where the League has five MLAs.
In a significant political development, first-time Kalamassery MLA V E Abdul Gafoor has also entered the race for the fifth berth. His candidature is reportedly being viewed as part of the IUML’s broader strategy to expand its political footprint beyond its traditional Malabar stronghold and strengthen its influence in southern Kerala.
“There has long been criticism that the IUML is confined to Malabar. The party needs to expand its reach in southern Kerala as well. If Thangal considers Abdul Gafoor for the cabinet, it will reflect that political strategy. Moreover, he is the son of former Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju,” a senior leader said.
Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf was also under consideration for the fifth berth. However, indications from Thiruvananthapuram suggest that the leadership is currently leaning towards Abdul Gafoor. The move has reportedly triggered unease within sections of the party, with some leaders privately questioning the preference given to a first-time MLA over senior figures such as Basheer and Ashraf.
“There is discontent within certain sections over considering a newcomer like Abdul Gafoor. But once Thangal takes a final call, dissenting voices are unlikely to surface openly,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.
According to party sources, Kunhalikutty is expected to retain the Industries and Information Technology portfolios. Samsudheen is likely to be entrusted with the Education portfolio, with Higher Education and General Education expected to be merged into a single department.
If Abdul Gafoor is inducted into the cabinet, he is likely to be assigned the Public Works Department, the same portfolio once handled by his father. Abdulla is being considered for Urban Affairs, while Shaji is reportedly keen on securing the Local Self Government Department portfolio if included in the cabinet.
Speaking to the media, Sadik Ali Thangal indicated that there could be structural changes in portfolio allocation compared to the 2011 UDF government, citing administrative restructuring carried out during the two consecutive LDF terms.
“There will certainly be some changes in the portfolios. However, no decision has been taken on exchanging departments,” Thangal said.
The IUML has also reportedly demanded cabinet-rank positions for senior leaders M K Muneer and K P A Majeed.
Final list of ministers and their respective portfolios will be announced by Thangal on Sunday after final discussion with UDF leaders.