Consultations on in Muslim League to finalise ministerial list

MALAPPURAM: As intense negotiations over cabinet formation continue in Thiruvananthapuram, the Indian Union Muslim League seeks to secure five berths in the UDF government led by Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan. Amid marathon discussions with UDF leadership, the IUML wishes to retain all five ministerial positions along with the key portfolios it held in the 2011 UDF government.

Senior party leaders, including state president Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, are continuing internal consultations to finalise the ministerial list.

The party has reportedly decided to limit representation from Malappuram district to two MLAs. With Kunhalikutty’s inclusion certain, discussions are now centred on choosing between Vengara MLA K M Shaji and Eranad MLA P K Basheer. Close associates of Shaji asserted that his position in the final list was secure.

However, leaders close to Basheer maintained that discussions were still ongoing and expressed hope that Thangal would ultimately back his candidature.

Meanwhile, Mannarkkad MLA N Samsudheen and Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla have secured their spots representing Palakkad and Kozhikode districts respectively. Although Abdulla’s name initially faced resistance within the party, the leadership is understood to have favoured maintaining regional balance by ensuring representation from Kozhikode, where the League has five MLAs.

In a significant political development, first-time Kalamassery MLA V E Abdul Gafoor has also entered the race for the fifth berth. His candidature is reportedly being viewed as part of the IUML’s broader strategy to expand its political footprint beyond its traditional Malabar stronghold and strengthen its influence in southern Kerala.