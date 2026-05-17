Kerala CM-designate Satheesan announces 20-member cabinet; 14 new faces, allies accommodated

The UDF has also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

Later, Satheesan’s office informed that Apu John Joseph, son of Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph and MLA from Thodupuzha, will be the Chief Whip.

Satheesan said several deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the cabinet despite the Congress securing 63 seats, calling it one of the party’s biggest victories in the state.

“Let new faces come. There should be opportunity for all,” he said.

When asked about the exclusion of some prominent names, he said there could be others who were equally or more deserving.

“However, when a party like Congress makes decisions, factors such as social and regional balance have to be considered. We have 63 MLAs after a historic victory, but could accommodate only 11 in the cabinet,” he said.

Regarding portfolio allocation, Satheesan said it was almost finalised and would be discussed further with alliance partners.

“Usually, portfolio details are submitted to the Governor after the swearing-in ceremony. We will submit them on Monday. After the Governor’s approval, it will be published as a gazette notification,” he said.

He added that there was an understanding with alliance partners on portfolio sharing and further discussions would be held.

Satheesan said senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several chief ministers, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

He added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has not confirmed his participation and may attend later.

Satheesan also said former Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and IUML leaders are expected to attend the ceremony.

He noted that while the previous cabinet had no Scheduled Caste ministers, the new cabinet includes two.

“In recent Congress history in Kerala, there have been only two women ministers, and a woman has also been selected for the Deputy Speaker post,” he said.

On cabinet decisions, Satheesan said announcements would be made soon after the first cabinet meeting.

“Whatever we promised will be implemented. We have come here to realise the aspirations of the people,” he said.