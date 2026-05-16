UDF begins cabinet talks ahead of swearing-in amid portfolio tussle

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has launched discussions on cabinet formation. With the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for Monday (May 18), the full cabinet is expected to be announced by Saturday night, but not without much hullabaloo.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a constituent of the UDF, has reportedly taken an uncompromising stand on securing five ministerial berths in the new UDF Cabinet, while also pushing to reclaim all the key portfolios it controlled in the 2011 government.

The IUML leaders expected to get cabinet berths include P K Kunhalikutty, N Samsudheen, PK Basheer, and K M Shaji.

The Joseph group has demanded two ministerial berths for the party.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is apparently upset after being sidelined in the chief ministerial race, is likely to be placated with the key portfolios of Home and Vigilance. The decision was taken after a discussion between AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi.

On Saturday, after holding discussions with IUML leaders at the Cantonment House, Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan called on Ramesh Chennithala at the latter's residence again in a bid to soothe frayed tempers.

According to reports, Satheesan is eyeing the Finance portfolio if the Home portfolio is allotted to Chennithala, as he is reportedly reluctant to part with the Home department.