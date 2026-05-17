Stayed with people after 2021 defeat, says Chamakkala on Pathanapuram win

KOLLAM: First-time MLA Jyothikumar Chamakkala has attributed his victory in Pathanapuram to sustained grassroots engagement after his defeat in the 2021 assembly elections, saying his continued presence among people helped the UDF wrest the constituency from five-time MLA and former Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

Chamakkala’s victory brought an end to Ganesh Kumar’s long-standing dominance in the constituency. Unlike previous challengers who left the constituency after elections, Chamakkala said he chose to remain active in public life over the past five years, gradually building a strong local connect.

Responding to Ganesh Kumar’s claims regarding developmental activities in the constituency, Chamakkala told TNIE: “I would request him to point out at least one project initiated and completed during the past five years under his tenure. Most of the projects were started during the UDF government and later carried forward by him.”

According to Chamakkala, the campaign slogan “Arikilund Chamakkala” reflected the political strategy he consistently pursued in the constituency.

“All other candidates who contested against Ganesh Kumar since 2001 left the constituency after the elections. But I stayed back and continued to stand with the people,” he said.

“In the initial days, I attended deaths and marriages even without invitations. I continued that to remain close to people. I also visited palliative care patients after collecting details from panchayats,” he added.