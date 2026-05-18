Kerala HC flags financial irregularities in Sabarimala pooja material procurement

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday flagged alleged financial irregularities related to the conduct of poojas at Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Temple, procurement of materials for the rituals and the role of temple officials, and ordered a detailed audit of accounts linked to the poojas.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued the direction based on a report submitted by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner.

The court observed that if the allegations in the report were found to be true, they would disclose “long-standing irregular practices involving public funds and temple administration” warranting immediate examination and corrective measures at the highest level.

The bench noted that a devotee had complained about objectionable and irregular practices allegedly prevailing at the hill shrine, and a preliminary vigilance enquiry had found irregularities in the manner supplier costs were being claimed and appropriated in connection with ‘Ashtabhishekam’ poojas for over a decade.

The court observed that of the eight materials required for the pooja, five were being issued from the Devaswom store, while the remaining three — milk, tender coconut and ‘panineer’ (rose water) — were procured externally.

However, according to the vigilance enquiry, the Rs 300 earmarked for all eight items was being claimed as supplier cost for the pooja without producing valid bills, vouchers or purchase records, despite five items being issued from the Devaswom store.

The vigilance report stated that the practice had allegedly continued for several years and that “substantial amounts have been appropriated by successive Administrative Officers under the guise of supplier costs”.

The court noted that the vigilance report found that by examining accounts related to six ‘Masa Poojas’ conducted between August 2024 and March 2026, the amount involved itself came to Rs 5.15 lakh.

The report did not include ‘Ashtabhishekam’ poojas conducted during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season and several other pooja periods, the court observed.

The findings were objected to by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which said it would file a detailed statement contesting the allegations.

Another issue highlighted in the vigilance enquiry concerned the supply of pooja materials by one Sunil Kumar, also known as Sunil Swamy.