Kerala cabinet swearing-in today: Satheesan set to take oath as CM, as Congress marks return after a decade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking the beginning of a new era in state politics, Congress leader V D Satheesan will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala, along with his 20 cabinet colleagues, at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Following two days of hectic deliberations and intense political manoeuvring, UDF allies were forced to settle for a reduced share after big brother Congress adopted a belligerent posture, keeping control of 12 cabinet berths and important portfolios.

Notably, the K C Venugopal faction maintained an upper hand in the selection of Congress ministers. While the IUML got five berths, it was not allotted the crucial higher education portfolio, and was given the fisheries department instead.

Sources said the Congress leadership asserted its dominance during discussions on portfolio allocations, leaving smaller coalition partners with limited room for negotiation. This is learnt to have triggered dissatisfaction among some allies, though the front eventually managed to arrive at a consensus.

While CM Satheesan will have control of the finance, law, ports, public administration and other unallocated departments, Ramesh Chennithala will head the home and vigilance portfolios. Other likely allocations include Sunny Joseph (revenue), A P Anil Kumar (health), K Muraleedharan (electricity and devaswom), M Liju (excise), P C Vishnunadh (cooperation and culture), T Siddique (forest), Roji M John (transport),