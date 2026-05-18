UDF returns to power after 10 years; thousands gather for swearing-in in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala capital turned into a sea of white on Monday as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress-led government, which returned to power after a decade-long Left rule with a thumping victory in the Assembly polls.

The pavilion set up at the Central Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony was packed with UDF workers and supporters wearing white khadi shirts and mundu, waving flags of alliance partners and raising slogans in support of the coalition.

The crowd, including children, braved the humid weather to attend the event. Many others who could not enter the venue gathered around the stadium in large numbers.

Many people told reporters that they had waited 10 years to see their alliance return to power and said it would be a great government.

"When a UDF government comes back to power after 10 years, it will energise every Congress worker," they said and shouted -- "team UDF and UDF zindabad".

Supporters also danced to the beats of drums played inside and outside the pavilion, celebrating the alliance's return to power.

From 8 am onwards, party leaders, MLA-elects and MPs arrived at the venue one after another.