UDF returns to power after 10 years; thousands gather for swearing-in in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala capital turned into a sea of white on Monday as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress-led government, which returned to power after a decade-long Left rule with a thumping victory in the Assembly polls.
The pavilion set up at the Central Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony was packed with UDF workers and supporters wearing white khadi shirts and mundu, waving flags of alliance partners and raising slogans in support of the coalition.
The crowd, including children, braved the humid weather to attend the event. Many others who could not enter the venue gathered around the stadium in large numbers.
Many people told reporters that they had waited 10 years to see their alliance return to power and said it would be a great government.
"When a UDF government comes back to power after 10 years, it will energise every Congress worker," they said and shouted -- "team UDF and UDF zindabad".
Supporters also danced to the beats of drums played inside and outside the pavilion, celebrating the alliance's return to power.
From 8 am onwards, party leaders, MLA-elects and MPs arrived at the venue one after another.
Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Tight security arrangements were put in place across the state capital ahead of the high-profile event.
Special traffic arrangements were also made in view of the large number of VIPs and UDF supporters arriving in the city. Traffic and parking regulations remained in effect from 7 am to 4 pm.
The Assembly elections to the 140-member House were held on April 9, and the results were declared on May 4.
The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF secured 35 seats and the BJP won three.
The MLAs are scheduled to take oath on May 21, followed by the election of the Assembly Speaker on May 22.
The Governor's policy address is scheduled for May 29, and the state budget is likely to be presented by June 5.
(With inputs from PTI)