From policing to health, call for structural reforms in Kerala

KOCHI: Expectations are running high as the new government assumes office. Having voted decisively for a fresh beginning, people are looking for meaningful policy initiatives and administrative reforms that can deliver both immediate corrections and long-term improvements across key sectors.

For most citizens, governance is experienced most directly through policing and healthcare, two sectors where experts believe structural reforms can no longer be delayed.

Former DGP Jacob Punnoose told TNIE that key structural and administrative reforms are essential to make policing more efficient and accessible to the public.

“The most important and immediate change has to be in the supervisory structure of police stations. We need a second layer of scrutiny. Once the CI was made in charge of the station, the close and intensive supervision that had existed earlier was lost. A DySP has a much wider jurisdiction,” he said.

Punnoose also stressed the need to reduce wastage of police manpower in non-policing duties. “Today a significant portion of manpower is deployed for clerical and administrative work,” he said, adding that personnel should directly answer phone calls and remain connected to citizens.