Sabarimala gold theft case: Fresh cases likely after analysis report, says SIT

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold smuggling case on Monday informed the High Court that the complicity and involvement of persons connected with the removal of the gold-cladded copper plates of Dwarapalakas in September 2025 can be determined only after receiving the analysis report of the gold samples.

The culpability of the persons concerned can also be fixed only thereafter. The registration of fresh cases and identification of additional persons involved would depend on the outcome of the report. The SIT also sought more time to complete the probe, and the court has granted two weeks.

The court observed that the report from the National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur, is indispensable for a complete understanding of the facts and to fix the liability of the persons involved.

The SIT submitted that, as of now, 391 witnesses have been questioned and their statements recorded. The SIT carried out detailed inquiries and inspections at Smart Creations, Ambattur, Chennai; Sreeramapura Temple, Bengaluru; Mahalakshmi Layout Temple, Bengaluru; Jalahalli Temple, Bengaluru; and Aadisankaracharya Sannidhi Temple, Sringeri.

A detailed mahazar has been prepared regarding the processes involved, including cleaning, buffing, gold plating, lacquer coating, packing, and allied procedures.

According to the SIT, one of the principal reasons for the delay in completing the investigation is the non-receipt of the detailed analysis report from the NML, where approximately 36 samples have been sent for scientific examination.