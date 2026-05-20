Kerala Governor approves portfolio recommendation; CM to handle finance, law

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has approved Chief Minister V D Satheesan's recommendation of the portfolios to be allocated to cabinet ministers who were sworn in along with him on May 18, Lok Bhavan said on Wednesday.

Satheesan will handle 35 departments including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, while senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was designated as Minister for Home, Vigilance and three other departments.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty will take care of Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining and Geology and Handlooms and Textiles.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph was given charge of Electricity, Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, while senior party leader K Muraleedharan will head seven departments, including Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety and Medical Education.

Besides them, Roji M John will handle Higher Education, A P Anil Kumar will head Land and Revenue and N Shamsudheen will be General Education Minister.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MLA Shibu Baby John got Forests and Wildlife Protection and Skill Development, while Kerala Congress (Joseph) legislator Mon Joseph will head the Irrigation, Ground Water, Water Supply and Sanitation and Housing Departments.