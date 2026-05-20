Satheesan defies Kharge as portfolio row dampens UDF victory euphoria

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare show of defiance, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is learnt to have brushed aside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s suggestion on portfolio allocation, even as the delay in assigning ministries to cabinet colleagues has dulled the buzz around the UDF’s stunning assembly election victory.

Kharge is reportedly unhappy over the alleged sidelining of backward castes and Dalits in the allocation of portfolios “despite the party’s repeated emphasis on social justice and inclusive governance.”

The AICC president, who was in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony, conveyed his concerns directly to Satheesan after discontent surfaced within sections of the party over denial of key ministries to these sections, Congress sources said. The issue has triggered intense internal discussions, forcing the CM to delay submitting the final list of ministers and portfolios to the governor.

After reviewing the list prepared for submission to the governor, Kharge reportedly flagged the impropriety of assigning minor portfolios to ministers from backward and Scheduled Caste communities. “He also expressed displeasure over the alleged withdrawal of the promised Health, Devaswom and Cooperation portfolios from A P Anil Kumar and M Liju respectively,” a senior Congress leader said. But Satheesan refused to yield to the suggestion. Following the chief minister’s firm stand, the AICC decided to stay away from further deliberations, the leader said.