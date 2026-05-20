Satheesan defies Kharge as portfolio row dampens UDF victory euphoria

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare show of defiance, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is learnt to have brushed aside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s suggestion on portfolio allocation, even as the delay in assigning ministries to cabinet colleagues has dulled the buzz around the UDF’s stunning assembly election victory.
Kharge is reportedly unhappy over the alleged sidelining of backward castes and Dalits in the allocation of portfolios “despite the party’s repeated emphasis on social justice and inclusive governance.”
The AICC president, who was in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to attend the swearing-in ceremony, conveyed his concerns directly to Satheesan after discontent surfaced within sections of the party over denial of key ministries to these sections, Congress sources said. The issue has triggered intense internal discussions, forcing the CM to delay submitting the final list of ministers and portfolios to the governor.
After reviewing the list prepared for submission to the governor, Kharge reportedly flagged the impropriety of assigning minor portfolios to ministers from backward and Scheduled Caste communities. “He also expressed displeasure over the alleged withdrawal of the promised Health, Devaswom and Cooperation portfolios from A P Anil Kumar and M Liju respectively,” a senior Congress leader said. But Satheesan refused to yield to the suggestion. Following the chief minister’s firm stand, the AICC decided to stay away from further deliberations, the leader said.
However, the chief minister’s office decided to hold back the list for further consultations as fresh disputes erupted over portfolio distribution — both between the Congress and its allies and within the party itself. The Congress has not officially responded to the developments. Neither has Satheesan or KPCC president Sunny Joseph.
Meanwhile, both the government and Congress have come under mounting pressure after two influential Christian Churches warned the party against handing over Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios to the Muslim League. The Latin Catholic Church, already agitated over the lack of representation for the community in Congress’ list of ministers, has warned the party of dire consequences if it hands over Fisheries portfolio to the IUML in exchange for Higher Education.
Muslim League wants higher education or fisheries
As part of a consensus reached between the two parties, the Higher Education portfolio was to be handed over to the Congress in exchange for Fisheries. But with the Congress allegedly failing to honour the understanding, the Muslim League has now demanded the return of Higher Education.
The move, however, has run into opposition from the Syro-Malabar Church, which has urged the Congress leadership to retain the portfolio. The Congress had reportedly decided to assign Higher Education to Roji M John.
Meanwhile, CMP leader C P John visited the Archbishop of the Latin Church diocese on Tuesday night. Details of the discussions were not immediately known.
There is strong resentment within the League against the Church’s intervention in portfolio allocation.
The Congress leadership is also facing resistance from leaders such as T Siddique and M Liju over the allocation of what they see as minor portfolios. Congress sources said Siddique was initially offered the Forest portfolio, but it was later handed over to RSP leader Shibu Baby John. Liju too is reportedly unhappy after being allotted only the Excise portfolio.
‘Congress should handle education, minority welfare portfolios’
While the Congress is struggling to finalise the allocation of portfolios, Catholic Congress, the community organisation of the Syro Malabar Church, has demanded that the Congress should retain education, forest and minority welfare portfolios.
“The Congress leadership had given some assurance to the Church ahead of the election which should be fulfilled. The leadership should ensure justice to all sections of people without succumbing to pressure.
The role played by the Christian community in paving the way for reformation through transformation in the education sector should not be ignored,” said Catholic Congress global director Fr Philip Kaviyil. Reminding incidents in the past, he also demanded that the Congress should take over the minority welfare department.