Stray dog menace: Kerala struggles to implement SC order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly eight months after the Supreme Court directed the removal of stray dogs from public places, Kerala continues to struggle with its implementation. Barring two local bodies -- Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Tripunithura municipality -- none of the local bodies in the state have been able to comply with the SC order to clear and shelter stray dogs from schools, hospitals, bus depots, railway stations, and other sensitive public spaces.

On Tuesday, the SC refused to dilute its landmark 2025 directions on stray dog management. It issued strict orders to all states to euthanise violent and aggressive strays and to shelter dogs captured from public spaces. The SC also rejected all pleas and petitions filed by NGOs and animal welfare activists against the institutional sheltering of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, local bodies across Kerala continue to cite a lack of shelters, insufficient animal birth control (ABC) centres, inadequate funds, and the absence of a clear legal framework to permanently house dogs removed from public spaces.