It’s even-steven in Satheesan, KC Venugopal portfolio tussle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending days of uncertainty and political deadlock, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday finally allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, with both his camp and the K C Venugopal faction reaching a consensus and securing their key demands.

In a first for Kerala, a Dalit leader has been entrusted with the crucial revenue portfolio, with Venugopal loyalist A P Anil Kumar getting the post. Despite intense pressure, Satheesan succeeded in securing the Health and Devaswom portfolios for his lone cabinet supporter, K Muraleedharan.

The chief minister retained 33 portfolios, including finance, lotteries, ports, law and general administration.

“Venugopal continues to wield significant influence within the Congress legislature party (CLP). Apart from Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman and ministers Muraleedharan and C P John, Satheesan is surrounded by Venugopal loyalists,” said a senior Congress leader.

As expected Ramesh Chennithala was allotted the home and vigilance portfolios. Satheesan’s loyalists within the UDF suffered setbacks in the portfolio tussle. C P John, who had sought ports and co-operation, had to settle for motor vehicles and transport, while Shibu Baby John was given forest and wildlife instead of the irrigation and water resources departments he had pushed for.

It was largely decided in the initial rounds itself that the revenue portfolio would go to Anil Kumar, in line with the Venugopal camp’s demand. However, after intervention from the Syro-Malabar Church, the leadership considered handing the portfolio to Sunny Joseph and offering Anil Kumar ports along with devaswom instead. The chief minister, however, refused to part with the ports department.