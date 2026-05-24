Elderly woman robbed of gold worth Rs 11.6 lakh after intruder breaks into house in Kerala

KOCHI: An elderly woman was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 11.6 lakh after a burglar allegedly broke into her house at Manjeripady in Muvattupuzha on Sunday morning.

According to police, the 86-year-old woman was sleeping in her bedroom around 8.20 am when she woke up to find an unidentified man sitting beside her and attempting to remove her gold bangles. Police said the accused overpowered her, snatched the bangles, and also removed the gold chain from her neck before fleeing from the house.

Relatives of the woman, who live in nearby houses, had gone to church when the incident occurred. A domestic worker, a native of Tamil Nadu, was the only other person present in the house. The domestic worker told police that the accused allegedly pushed her into the bathroom, tied her up, and wrongfully confined her before committing the robbery.

The stolen ornaments included a two-sovereign gold bangle, three bangles weighing one sovereign each, a four-sovereign gold chain, and a one-sovereign locket. The total stolen gold amounted to 10 sovereigns, valued at around Rs 11.6 lakh.

A case has been registered by Muvattupuzha Police, and an investigation is underway to identify and trace the accused.