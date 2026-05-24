Pregnant woman’s death in car blaze: Husband dies of burns at Kozhikode hospital

KOZHIKODE: The mystery surrounding the Perambra car fire incident has been pushed into further uncertainty following the death of the prime witness who drove the vehicle.

Rajinlal, a 33-year-old native of Kakkaramukku in Cheruvannur, died of his injuries at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He had been battling for life in an ICU after sustaining over 65% burns in the May 15 incident that claimed the life of his six-month-pregnant wife, 28-year-old Sona, on the spot.

With Rajinlal’s passing, investigators have lost the only person who was inside the vehicle when it transformed into a rolling inferno, leaving the dark, twisted whodunit largely unsolved.

The tragedy initially appeared to be a vehicle accident when the couple’s 2016-model Maruti Swift caught fire around 9pm on the Cheruvannur-Kakkaramukku Road while they were returning home after Sona’s medical checkup.

However, the narrative rapidly shifted following conclusive examinations by forensic experts and the motor vehicles department. Officials completely ruled out any technical malfunctions, engine leaks, or electrical short circuits, noting that the fuel tank remained entirely intact.

Instead, the investigation revealed that the fire originated strictly within the rear passenger cabin, where Sona was seated, and investigators recovered traces of petrol on her remains alongside a melted plastic canister cap.