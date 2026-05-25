AMMA row: Vice-president says controversy stems from personal dispute, denies allegations against Tiny Tom

KOCHI: Responding to allegations raised by Ansiba Hassan, the former Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) joint secretary, the organisation’s current vice-president, Lakshmi Priya, on Sunday said the controversy was triggered by a personal issue between the two.

“I had filed a complaint against Ansiba at the Tripunithura police station over a WhatsApp message she sent me that could affect my family life. However, after we discussed the issue, Ansiba misinterpreted it as allegations related to jihad and religious conversion,” Lakshmi Priya said.

She also alleged that AMMA secretary Neena Kurup had played a role in escalating the issue and spreading false information about Tiny. Defending Tiny, Lakshmi Priya said he respects women and maintains cordial relationships with women members in the association.

Ansiba, known for her role in ‘Drishyam’, submitted her resignation on February 21, citing personal reasons. The resignation was approved by the AMMA executive committee earlier this month. Subsequently, Ansiba had alleged that another member of the organisation informed her that Tiny Tom had referred to her as a “jihadi”.