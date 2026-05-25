Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Kerala HC acquits first accused

The Kerala High Court on Monday acquitted the first accused in the 2018 lynching case of a tribal man in Palakkad's Attappadi, after observing that the evidence against him was unreliable.

Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki Ooru in Attappadi, was lynched by a mob in February 2018 after being accused of stealing rice and grocery items from a shop.

Images of the assault, including photographs of Madhu being held and humiliated by members of the mob, had triggered widespread outrage across Kerala.

According to a lawyer associated with the case, the court set aside the conviction and sentence of the first accused, Hussain, after finding that the evidence against him was unreliable.

He said Hussain was able to establish before the court that two witnesses who had identified him were not present at the scene of the incident.

Digital records produced before the court showed that the witnesses were elsewhere at the relevant time.

The High Court also partly allowed the appeal filed by the state against the other accused and enhanced the punishment awarded to the 16th accused.

The bench also upheld the acquittal of the fourth and 11th accused, affirming the earlier finding of the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Mannarkkad.