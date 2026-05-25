Sex trafficking case: Alleged audio of prime accused surfaces, police probe threat claims

KOCHI: An alleged audio message of Sindhu, the prime accused in the sex trafficking case, surfaced on Sunday, with investigators examining claims of intimidation and criminal links connected to the network.

In the clip, Sindhu is allegedly heard threatening complainants while claiming to have influential connections in Kerala and Dubai. She allegedly says she has links with police officers, goonda gangs and film actors and claims that several “artists” would respond if she called them.

Police sources said the audio was allegedly sent to an agent after complaints against the racket began surfacing.

Earlier, an alleged audio clip of Aleena threatening victims had also surfaced during the investigation.