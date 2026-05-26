Bail of all 17 accused in Shuhaib case cancelled

KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District and Sessions Court (III) on Monday cancelled the bail granted to 17 accused in the case relating to the murder of of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib and remanded them to judicial custody. All the accused are reportedly activists of CPM.
In its observation, the court stated that both the defence counsel and the accused had consciously and deliberately chosen not to cross-examine the witnesses despite being given sufficient opportunity to do so. The court observed that the accused were not cooperating with the trial proceedings.
Following the order, all 17 accused were shifted to the Special Sub Jail in Thalassery until the next date of hearing. The court also directed that the trial should proceed on a day-to-day basis in compliance with the proceedings schedule.
“The court found that the conduct of the accused and their counsel was deliberate and obstructive and that there was an attempt to prolong and derail the trial proceedings, especially in a case that has been pending since 2018,” Special Prosecutor K Padmanabhan said.
Meanwhile, the defence filed an application before the Principal District and Sessions Court, seeking the transfer of the case to another court. The prosecution strongly objected to the plea during the hearing.
The trial in the Shuhaib murder case had begun on May 18. The examination of the first witness, Riyas, was completed during the day’s proceedings. During the trial, the witness identified the prime accused present in the court along with the first five accused who were allegedly directly involved in the murder.
‘Defence had been trying to deliberately prolong case’
He also identified the weapons that were allegedly used in carrying out the crime. The second witness, Naushad, and the third witness, Moinuddeen, also identified the weapons and the dress allegedly connected to the incident.
However, the two witnesses were not cross-examined by the defence during the proceedings. Altogether, 137 witnesses are listed in the case. The court has scheduled the trial proceedings to continue until July 10.
Martin George, Congress’ Kannur district president, said the remand of the accused in the Shuhaib murder case during the course of the trial was a lesson to CPM criminals.
“On the day fixed for witness examination, the defence counsel sought remand from the court without conducting cross-examination of witnesses. The defence had been attempting to deliberately prolong the case by avoiding the examination of witnesses.
Despite publicly denying any connection with the Shuhaib murder case, the CPM leadership was extending all possible support to the accused. The accused have been arriving at the court accompanied by local CPM leaders,” Martin said.
The initial chargesheet had named 11 persons, including Akash Thillankeri, who is considered the prime accused.