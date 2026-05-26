Bail of all 17 accused in Shuhaib case cancelled

KANNUR: The Thalassery Additional District and Sessions Court (III) on Monday cancelled the bail granted to 17 accused in the case relating to the murder of of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib and remanded them to judicial custody. All the accused are reportedly activists of CPM.

In its observation, the court stated that both the defence counsel and the accused had consciously and deliberately chosen not to cross-examine the witnesses despite being given sufficient opportunity to do so. The court observed that the accused were not cooperating with the trial proceedings.

Following the order, all 17 accused were shifted to the Special Sub Jail in Thalassery until the next date of hearing. The court also directed that the trial should proceed on a day-to-day basis in compliance with the proceedings schedule.

“The court found that the conduct of the accused and their counsel was deliberate and obstructive and that there was an attempt to prolong and derail the trial proceedings, especially in a case that has been pending since 2018,” Special Prosecutor K Padmanabhan said.

Meanwhile, the defence filed an application before the Principal District and Sessions Court, seeking the transfer of the case to another court. The prosecution strongly objected to the plea during the hearing.

The trial in the Shuhaib murder case had begun on May 18. The examination of the first witness, Riyas, was completed during the day’s proceedings. During the trial, the witness identified the prime accused present in the court along with the first five accused who were allegedly directly involved in the murder.